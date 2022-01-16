Alabama LB transfer Sanders commits to Hogs

Arkansas received some good news earlier this month when Bumper Pool announced he’d return and the linebacker room got another boost Sunday afternoon.

After visiting Arkansas, Oklahoma and Texas on consecutive days last week, Alabama transfer linebacker Drew Sanders has committed to the Razorbacks.

Considering the loss of starters Grant Morgan and Hayden Henry, it is a massive get for Arkansas. Outside of Pool, the most experienced linebacker on the 2022 roster fifth-year senior Andrew Parker with only 281 career defensive snaps.

Even though he was just a sophomore, Sanders played more than that this year alone. A former 6.0 four-star recruit, he was the No. 37 overall recruit in the Class of 2020 and picked Alabama over Georgia, LSU, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Texas, USC and several others in the Class of 2020.

After getting some playing time as a freshman last year, Sanders started three games early in the season before seeing his reps dwindle down the stretch. He ended the year with 24 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, one sack, four quarterback hurries and two pass breakups, earning a 62.7 grade from Pro Football Focus.

He exceeded the four-game limit to retain redshirt status last year, but Sanders has three years of eligibility remaining because of eligibility relief granted by the NCAA in response to the pandemic. Although he'll likely be listed as a junior in 2022 and senior the following year, he could play as a "super senior" in 2024.

Sanders is the latest portal addition for Arkansas and continues the trend of it landing high-profile targets. Oklahoma wide receiver Jadon Haselwood and LSU defensive end Landon Jackson - who were 5- and 4-star prospects as recruits - signed with the Razorbacks during the early signing period.

Assuming unsigned safety commit Myles Rowser signs next month, which is expected, Arkansas now has room for only four more players in its 2022 class. It will likely use those remaining spots on more transfers.

The Razorbacks were named one of four finalists for Missouri defensive tackle Mekhi Wingo and one of five finalists for Tulsa defensive tackle Jaxon Player, plus they recently hosted LSU cornerback Dwight McGlothern on an official visit.