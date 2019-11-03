Alabama Offensive Lineman Brady Ward Recaps Arkansas Official Visit

The 6-foot-8, 310-pound tackle is an LSU legacy and holds 17 Division-I offers including from the Tigers, Alabama, Florida and more with Oklahoma coming on strong as of late as well. Arkansas joined the mix for Ward in December of 2018 and he's been a top target for the Razorbacks ever since.

“I enjoyed it, I had a good time hanging out with all of the recruits and players,” Ward said. “I had a good time hanging out with the players last night. I enjoyed the game.”

Alabama offensive tackle Brady Ward was one of four official visitors the Razorbacks hosted for the Mississippi State game on Saturday and despite a 30-point loss to the Bulldogs, the Hogs still managed to impress Ward in other areas on his visit.

His official visit wasn't the first time Ward made the trip from Alabama to Arkansas. The high 3-star prospect took an unofficial visit in February and ever since then it was clear the Hogs would stay at the top of his list. He began building a strong bond with offensive line coach Dustin Fry and keeping tabs on the Razorbacks progress.

“It was pretty much what I expected, a little bit more,” Ward said. “I enjoyed it a little more than I thought I would. I like it a lot more than I did before I came here. I got closer to the coaches this weekend. It was a lot of fun hanging out with them.”

With his high school program St. Paul's making a push towards the Alabama state championship sitting at 7-3 heading into their first playoff game this Friday, Ward wants to focus on finishing the season strong before making a decision about his future.

“Right now, I’m just focusing on my season because we’re in the playoffs right now and after that I’ll try and narrow down exactly where I’m going and then make a decision,” Ward said.

Ward will take in one of the best games of the season next weekend between two more of his top suitors as the no. 2 Alabama Crimson Tide host the no.1 LSU Tigers but it's safe to say Arkansas is still firmly in the picture for Ward.

Arkansas does not currently have any 2020 high school offensive line commits after losing the commitment of 4-star Texas tackle Ty'Kieast Crawford a few weeks ago. They hope to sign two to join Notre Dame transfer Luke Jones next year.