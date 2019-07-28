Arkansas hosted a good number of their top remaining 2020 targets in the 2020 class at their cookout on Friday. Amongst the group was Alabama offensive tackle Brady Ward who is a hot commodity, especially in the SEC, right now.

Though many prospects across the nation are trying to get their decisions done by the start of their senior seasons, some, like Ward, want to take their time to get a full picture of every option.

The 3-star has 17 Division-I offers and no analyst or Rivals publisher has an inkling of where Ward will end up by signing day. He has one FutureCast in for LSU, but that was placed in October. Oklahoma, Arkansas, LSU and Alabama seem to be the four major players right now.

Ward says he definitely wants to get back to Arkansas for a game this season and recapped his most recent visit with Rivals: