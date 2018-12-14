There's just five days until signing day but the Arkansas recruiting staff isn't just focusing on their 2019 commits and targets. They're receiving tons of new highlight tape from juniors and already sending out new offers based off the progress they've seen. One new offer went out on Thursday to one of the top offensive linemen in Alabama, St. Paul's Brady Ward.

"Anytime you get a SEC offer when the season ends, it feels good because it’s coming off your season's game film," Ward said after picking up his new Arkansas offer.