{{ timeAgo('2019-12-30 13:37:25 -0600') }}

All-American Bowl: Javon Baker looking to pack January with visits

Adam Gorney • Rivals.com
Recruiting Analyst
@adamgorney

Rivals100 wide receiver Javon Baker remains an Alabama commit, but did not sign during the early period. Now, he eyes to take time in January to officially visit other schools.

