Analysis: Diving into what's wrong with Arkansas baseball of late

For a team that has been consistently ranked in the top 10, Arkansas has received an unusually high amount of criticism — most of which has come from within its own fan base. That comes with the territory as a perennial power with expectations of not only making it to the College World Series, but also doing damage once in Omaha. Some of it, though, is unrealistic based on a historic 2021 season. It’s not common for a team to win every series against one of the toughest schedules ever assembled. That’s what made coming up short in the super regionals almost as much of a gut punch as the dropped pop up in 2018. There was rarely anything to complain about last year, so now — as Arkansas has come back down to Earth — some fans are making up for the lost time, something head coach Dave Van Horn went out of his way to mention last week before the Alabama series. “Last year was smooth sailing amongst the players, amongst the fans,” Van Horn said. “This year, not so smooth. I think amongst the players it’s pretty good. Part of the fan base, not so good. It’s been a little disappointing. We feel like our guys play hard everyday, and we feel like there’s probably 90% of the fans who are awesome, and there’s 10% that put a lot out there.” That’s not to say this team is immune to any and all criticisms, though. There are legitimate concerns, especially after a series loss at Alabama capped by an 18-5 drubbing when the SEC West title and postseason hosting implications were still in play. With an 11-4 record and three-game lead in the division at the halfway point of the conference slate, the Razorbacks have gone backwards. They won just two of their final five series and lost the division outright after holding at least a share of first place for the first 29 games. Most of the complaints have centered around Arkansas’ offense, which hasn’t quite lived up to the lofty preseason expectations set by both Van Horn and various media outlets, including this one. As good as last year’s team was, the 2022 squad — on paper — appeared to be even better. They sputtered out of the gates, hitting just .213 over the first two weekends, but eventually picked it up and are now right about where they were at this point last year. In fact, the Razorbacks’ team OPS in SEC play this year was just two points lower than last year’s team in conference play and they actually hit more home runs this year.

SEC Hitting Stats Stat 2021 2022 AVG .260 .254 OBP .365 .356 SLG .437 .444 OPS .802 .800 HR 42 45 R/game 6.47 5.77

The most glaring issue in that chart is that despite having nearly an identical OPS, Arkansas scored 0.7 fewer runs per game in SEC play this season. That could be attributed to what has also been a major point of contention when it comes to this year’s team: The Razorbacks have really struggled in “clutch” situations. Three games illustrated that better than others. With a chance to sweep Mississippi State, Arkansas loaded the bases with one out, but failed to score and lost in extras. Twice against Texas A&M, Arkansas got the tying and go-ahead runs in scoring position with no outs in the seventh inning or later, but came up empty and lost a pair of one-run games. In those three scenarios, Arkansas went 0 for 8 with seven strikeouts. Last year, you expected the Razorbacks to get the big hit and were surprised when they didn’t. This year, you’ve come to expect them to fail and are surprised when they don’t. Those aren’t isolated instances, either — the stats back up the sentiment. Arkansas hit an impressive .306 with runners in scoring position during SEC play last year, which ranked second only to Ole Miss (.315) and was well above the league-wide average of .275. This year, the Razorbacks hit just .244 with runners in scoring position during SEC play, which ranked 12th — ahead of only Vanderbilt (.242) and Kentucky (.218) — and was well below the league-wide average of .269. That said, the recent struggles can’t just be attributed to the bats. The inability to come up with clutch hits has plagued the team throughout the year, even when it was winning games, and the Razorbacks have actually experienced an uptick in production at the plate of late. Arkansas posted a team OPS of .787 over its first 15 SEC games and .814 over its last 15 games — an increase of 27 points. Where the issue has come from is on the mound. Specifically, the Razorbacks’ starting pitching has fallen off dramatically over that stretch. What was once considered the biggest question mark before the season, compounded by the loss of Peyton Pallette, was probably Arkansas’ biggest strength through the first half of SEC play. Connor Noland, Hagen Smith and Jaxon Wiggins far exceeded expectations to begin the year and kept it going through the first five weeks of conference play. They went at least five innings in 13 of 15 starts and had a respectable combined ERA of 3.92 while holding opponents to a .661 OPS. That has not been the case the last five weeks. Opponents have an OPS nearly 200 points higher — .857 — and the ERA of the starters, which includes one start by Will McEntire and not Smith’s lone relief appearances, skyrocketed to 6.79. Only five of their 15 starts lasted at least five innings.

Starting Pitching Stats in SEC Play - 2022 Stat First half Second half W-L 9-1 1-7 IP/start 5.82 4.07 ERA 3.92 6.79 WHIP 1.20 1.89 K/9IP 10.10 9.15 BB/9IP 3.09 6.20 K/BB 3.27 1.48 OAVG .229 .294 OOBP .304 .405 OSLG .357 .452 OOPS .661 .857