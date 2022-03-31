 Analysis: What Arkansas Razorbacks are getting in Missouri Tigers transfer Trevon Brazile
Analysis: What Arkansas is getting in Missouri transfer Trevon Brazile

Arkansas faced new transfer addition Trevon Brazile twice while he was at Missouri.
Jackson Collier
Eric Musselman said in his press conference following Arkansas’ season-ending loss to Duke in the Elite Eight that he and his staff would immediately begin looking to next year.

He wasn’t kidding, as the Razorbacks have now landed their second commitment in three days, with Missouri transfer Trevon Brazile announcing his decision Wednesday. He follows high school commit Anthony Black.

Brazile, a 6-foot-9, 215-pound forward from Springfield, Mo., appeared in 25 games and started 23 as a true freshman for the Tigers this past season. He posted an impressive stat line across the board as a reserve, averaging 6.6 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.9 blocks in just 21.5 minutes.

His per 40 stats were even more impressive. He contributed 12.4 points, 9.5 rebounds and 3.6 blocks when averaged across 40 minutes. Those ranked seventh, second and first on the team, respectively.

The rising sophomore is more than just impressive numbers, though. He is super athletic, a rim protector, has great size and fills an area of need for Arkansas.

