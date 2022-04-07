Analysis: What Arkansas is getting in Rhode Island's Mitchell twins

Arkansas snatched its second and third portal additions simultaneously Wednesday afternoon with the addition of Makhel and Makhi Mitchell from Rhode Island.

The twins and former four-star recruits give the Razorbacks even more added size and physical, interior presences. Even though they are identical twins, their playing styles are not.

Makhel is a big body, standing at a massive 6-foot-10, 245 pounds. His game tends to stay around the basket, with good post moves, physicality and great rim protection. Makhel is not as athletic as his brother, but his footwork in the paint is solid and his touch around the rim isn’t bad.

The big man won’t move outside of the paint much on either side of the floor, but he owns the space he takes up. Averaging 2.4 blocks this past season, he uses his size to his advantage to force opponents into tough shots and then contest with his long arms.