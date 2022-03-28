Analysis: What Arkansas is getting in top-30 commit Anthony Black

Arkansas has added to its elite recruiting class with another highly touted prospect in Anthony Black.

The Duncanville, Texas, product announced his commitment to the Razorbacks on Monday, live on ESPN2 as part of the McDonald’s All-American Game festivities. He joins an Arkansas recruiting class currently ranked No. 2 nationally by Rivals.

Ranked No. 27 overall, the 6-foot-7 guard is the highest-ranked four-star recruit in the Rivals150 and could potentially receive a five-star bump with a solid showing in Chicago. Even without that, he gives Arkansas a third McDonald’s All-American and another player capable of coming in and making an immediate impact.