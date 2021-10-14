Analysis: What Arkansas is getting in top-35 commit Jordan Walsh

Arkansas has landed yet another highly regarded prospect for the 2022 class in Jordan Walsh. The combo wing/forward is one of the most versatile players in his class and also one of, if not the, most athletic.

Walsh is finishing up his high school career at Link Year Prep in Branson, Mo., one of the premiere prep programs in the country, after playing for Drive Nation over the summer. On the EYBL Circuit, particularly the Peach Jam showcase, the Texas native put his versatility and athleticism on full display.

The first thing coaches and scouts should notice about Walsh when they walk into the gym is his length. At 6-foot-7, he obviously has impressive size, but his wing span coupled with his size is something to behold.

Shooting over Walsh is extremely difficult, and being as athletic as he is and possessing that length makes it difficult for a non-primary ball handler to get past him off the bounce.