Analytics, projected outcome of Arkansas' non-conference games

The No. 16 Arkansas Razorbacks already have one game of live action under their belts, as they defeated the No. 1 Kansas Jayhawks 85-69 on Friday night in a charity exhibition ahead of the start of the regular season on Nov. 6.

All told, Arkansas will play 13 non conference teams before the start of Southeastern Conference play begins on Jan. 4. There are marquee matchups against No. 9 Baylor, Michigan in New York City, at Miami in the SEC/ACC Challenge and Illinois on Thanksgiving Day in Kansas City.

While the season hasn't yet officially started, KenPom — one of the premier sports analytics websites out there for college basketball — has released its projections for the 2024-2025 season.