Analytics, projected outcome of Arkansas' non-conference games

Arkansas jumps in ESPN FPI after Mississippi State win
Find out where Arkansas ranks in the ESPN Football Power Index following its win over Mississippi State.
Arkansas' PFF grades, snap counts vs. Mississippi State 2024 - Offense
HawgBeat reveals the Pro Football Focus grades for Arkansas' offense against Mississippi State.
Razorbacks roll with big plays, Green's six-touchdown day
Taylen Green led a vintage Bobby Petrino Arkansas offensive performance against Mississippi State.
Braylen Russell answers call in win at Mississippi State
Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman said Monday that it was time to
VIDEO: Postgame press conferences - Arkansas 58, Mississippi State 25
Video of Arkansas' Sam Pittman, players postgame press conference after the 58-25 win at Mississippi State.
The No. 16 Arkansas Razorbacks already have one game of live action under their belts, as they defeated the No. 1 Kansas Jayhawks 85-69 on Friday night in a charity exhibition ahead of the start of the regular season on Nov. 6.
All told, Arkansas will play 13 non conference teams before the start of Southeastern Conference play begins on Jan. 4. There are marquee matchups against No. 9 Baylor, Michigan in New York City, at Miami in the SEC/ACC Challenge and Illinois on Thanksgiving Day in Kansas City.
While the season hasn't yet officially started, KenPom — one of the premier sports analytics websites out there for college basketball — has released its projections for the 2024-2025 season.
