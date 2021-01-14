College Students, get a year of HawgBeat coverage for just $11.95. Request details via email from your school account (.edu) to nchavanelle@yahoo.com.

Arkansas will enter the 2021 season with 46 players, according to the roster posted on the UA’s official website.

That is down just six players from the 52 listed on the Razorbacks’ initial fall roster and it includes 28 returning players and 18 newcomers. They’ll hit the field for preseason practice Jan. 29, beginning a three-week practice window before the season opener Feb. 19.

In a normal year, those who did not make the 35-man roster would be barred from practicing with the team or participating in team meetings after the season begins. However, that cap has been lifted for 2021 in response to roster issues caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

A shortened 2020 MLB Draft and blanket eligibility relief from the NCAA has led to a surplus of talent and a created a massive roster crunch across the country.

In addition to removing the roster cap, the NCAA will not require players to receive at least 25 percent of a scholarship and the 11.7 scholarships can be spread out to 32 different players instead of 27 this season.

Another change, specific to the SEC, is that travel rosters have been expanded from 27 to 30.

The reason is two-fold, according to Georgia head coach Scott Stricklin, as it accounts for the larger rosters across the league and gives teams wiggle room in case of positive COVID-19 cases and subsequent contact tracing while on the road.

The other big news in the SEC on Wednesday is that the conference’s athletics directors approved a status quo schedule with 10 conference weekends with three-game series and up to 16 non-conference games.

Here is some analysis of Arkansas’ 2021 baseball roster, followed by the entire list of players…