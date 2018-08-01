In less than a year on the job, Chad Morris, John Chavis and the rest of the Arkansas defensive staff have accomplished something the Razorbacks have done just once before in the Rivals era.

With the commitment of Murfreesboro (Tenn.) Blackman cornerback Adonis Otey on Wednesday, Arkansas has a four-star recruit pledged in its 2019 class at all three levels of the defense. He joins linebacker Zach Zimos and a trio of defensive ends – Collin Clay, Eric Gregory and Mataio Soli.

Assuming they all stick and none are bumped down in their ratings, it will be the first time since 2009 that the Razorbacks landed at least one four-star defensive lineman, linebacker and defensive back. That is the only year they’ve accomplished the feat.

Throw in the Razorbacks’ 2018 four-star signees, linebacker Bumper Pool and cornerback Ladarrius Bishop, and it has multiple four-star players at each level of the defense in a two year span, something that has never been done at Arkansas.

In the 2009 class, the Razorbacks signed a trio of defensive backs – highlighted by five-star cornerback Darius Winston – as well as linebacker Austin Moss and defensive tackle DeQuinta Jones. The other two defensive backs were Rudell Crim and Anthony Leon.

Those five defensive players were joined by four four-star signees on the offensive side of the ball, giving the Razorbacks the 16th best class in the nation that year.

That’s their highest-ranking class of the Rivals era, but the 2019 class is making a strong push. A pair of four-star wide receivers, Treylon Burks and Shamar Nash, compliments this year’s defensive haul so far. The seven four-star commitments ties the 2015 class for the second-most in a single year in UA history, behind only the nine that signed a decade ago.

Otey’s commitment also moved the Razorbacks up to 20th nationally in the recruiting rankings for 2019. If that ranking holds, it would pass the 2004 class – which ranked 22nd – for the second highest in school history.

The Hogs are getting close on several more four-star prospects but will have to wait until October and later to get the decisions of wide receiver Trey Knox from Tennessee, tight end Hudson Henry from Arkansas, and safety Jalen Catalon from Texas.