HawgBeat - Analyzing Arkansas' new 2020 football schedule

~All-time series: 10-4, Georgia

~Last time: L, 45-32 (2014 in Little Rock)… Todd Gurley missed the game with an injury, but Nick Chubb filled in and rushed for 202 yards and two touchdowns on 30 carries.

~This is the first time in 106 years as a member of a conference (SWC from 1915-91, SEC from 1992-present) that Arkansas will open the season against a conference opponent in Fayetteville.

~Previously, the Razorbacks had opened the season against a conference opponent just three times: 1958 vs. Baylor in Little Rock, 1980 at Texas and 2014 at Auburn. They lost all three games.

~Georgia hasn’t visited Fayetteville since 2009. Despite Ryan Mallett throwing for a then-school record 408 yards, Arkansas lost a wild 52-41 shootout to the No. 23 Bulldogs.

~This is one of the two crossover games added to Arkansas’ schedule. The Razorbacks are slated to travel to Athens as part of the SEC rotation next season.