HawgBeat - Analyzing Arkansas' new 2020 football schedule

Analyzing Arkansas' new 2020 football schedule
With the season a little more than a month away, Arkansas finally learned its new 10-game, SEC-only schedule Monday evening.
By now, you’ve most likely seen the entire slate, but HawgBeat decided to take a closer look at it and provide you with some analysis…
Sept. 26 - vs. Georgia
~All-time series: 10-4, Georgia
~Last time: L, 45-32 (2014 in Little Rock)… Todd Gurley missed the game with an injury, but Nick Chubb filled in and rushed for 202 yards and two touchdowns on 30 carries.
~This is the first time in 106 years as a member of a conference (SWC from 1915-91, SEC from 1992-present) that Arkansas will open the season against a conference opponent in Fayetteville.
~Previously, the Razorbacks had opened the season against a conference opponent just three times: 1958 vs. Baylor in Little Rock, 1980 at Texas and 2014 at Auburn. They lost all three games.
~Georgia hasn’t visited Fayetteville since 2009. Despite Ryan Mallett throwing for a then-school record 408 yards, Arkansas lost a wild 52-41 shootout to the No. 23 Bulldogs.
~This is one of the two crossover games added to Arkansas’ schedule. The Razorbacks are slated to travel to Athens as part of the SEC rotation next season.
