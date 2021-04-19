 Analyzing Arkansas Razorbacks' projected 2021 post-spring depth chart - Offense
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2021-04-19 14:44:10 -0500') }} football Edit

Analyzing Arkansas' projected 2021 post-spring depth chart - Offense

Andrew Hutchinson • HawgBeat
Senior Staff Writer
@NWAHutch

Not a subscriber? Subscribe for free for 30 days w/code HAWGS30
NEW USERS | RETURNING USERS

Trelon Smith is primed for a big year in 2021.
Trelon Smith is primed for a big year in 2021. (Arkansas Athletics)

HawgBeat's coverage of Arkansas' spring practice is presented by Wright's Barbecue. Already serving up the best meats in Arkansas, you can now also find Wright's meat rub and sauces at Walmart and Walmart.com.

Now that the spring game is in the books, HawgBeat is taking another crack at Arkansas' depth chart.

To come up with our three-deep, we used what we saw in open practices and scrimmages, how the teams were split up in the Red-White game, comments by head coach Sam Pittman and players, and some of our own judgements.

We're revealing the offense on Monday and will do the defense on Tuesday...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}