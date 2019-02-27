FAYETTEVILLE -- Arkansas distributed a spring media guide before Chad Morris' press conference Monday and included inside it was an updated roster.

Here are a few tidbits and takeaways from the list of 94 players...

~There are 21 seniors, juniors and sophomores on the roster, as well as 31 freshmen.

~This roster update did not include new weights to reflect offseason workouts. However, HawgBeat noticed two weight changes: running back Chase Hayden was listed at 194 pounds in last year's media guide but is now 200 and punter Chad Stephen was listed at 186 but is now 188.

~There were two number changes: Linebacker Bumper Pool has gone from No. 16 to No. 10 (taking Randy Ramsey's old number) and cornerback Jarques McClellion has gone from No. 24 to No. 4 (taking Alexy Jean-Baptiste's old number).

~One notable non-change of numbers is that quarterback Connor Noland and wide receiver Deon Stewart both still wear No. 13. When Noland played in an early-season game last year, Stewart had to put on a No. 80 uniform. Later in the season, he just changed his number to No. 3. But when Koilan Jackson started traveling, it was Jackson who had to switch to a No. 80 uniform before entering the game.

~The only position change reflected on the roster is Jordon Curtis moving from defensive back to running back, but Chase Harrell is also moving to tight end even though he's still listed as a wide receiver. It's worth noting that Hayden Johnson is still listed as a fullback even though he practices with the tight ends.

~That leads us to another notable non-change of numbers: Curtis is still listed as No. 32, the same number as Johnson, so that will need to be addressed if they're even on the field at the same time. This is a topic, of course, because the Razorbacks were penalized for having two players wearing No. 1 on the field at the same time for a special teams play last season.

~With those position changes, here's the breakdown of the roster: 5 quarterbacks, 6 running backs, 11 wide receivers, 6 tight ends, 14 offensive linemen, 19 defensive linemen, 11 linebackers, 16 defensive backs and 6 specialists.

~Here is a list of the 11 early enrollees who will be going through spring practice: