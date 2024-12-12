Analyzing importance behind Arkansas’ win over Michigan

The Arkansas Razorbacks (8-2) earned an 89-87 win over the 14th-ranked Michigan Wolverines (8-2) in a whale of a college basketball game Tuesday night. It was a battle of first-year head coaches as John Calipari and Dusty May each led new programs inside Madison Square Garden as part of the Jimmy V Classic. Calipari emerged the victor, earning his first win over a ranked opponent as Head Hog.

The 10 games it took Calipari to earn a win over a ranked opponent marks the second-fastest in program history, only behind fellow Naismith Hall of Famer Nolan Richardson, who took just seven games to defeat a ranked opponent.