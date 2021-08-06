Analyzing weight changes on Arkansas' 2021 roster

FAYETTEVILLE — After the pandemic messed with things his first year at the helm, Sam Pittman is pleased with the progress his team made in a full offseason of Arkansas’ strength and conditioning program.

The second-year coach said Thursday that 90 percent of the team was within five pounds of their goal weight after spending the summer with strength coach Jamil Walker.

“I was telling coach Walker this was as big a gain in the summer as I’ve ever seen,” Pittman said. “It’s pretty much all around. … I don’t know the marks that we set, but there was a significant gain in strength, and weights where we needed it.”

On the eve of fall camp, the Razorbacks have updated their online roster with new weights. It’s worth mentioning that it appears all of them have been rounded to the nearest five-pound mark.

Here are a few key takeaways, followed by HawgBeat’s usual extensive breakdown of the players that gained or lost the most weight and a position-by-position analysis…

~Freshman offensive lineman Devon Manuel is by far the heaviest player on the roster. He was listed at 292 pounds on signing day, but now checks in at 370.

~The offensive line as a whole is much larger now than it was when Pittman took over following the 2019 season. That year, the scholarship linemen weighed an average of 295.8 pounds. Now, they are an average of 317.6 pounds, a 7.4 percent increase.

~The defensive line has also been transformed over that time, going from an average of 270.8 pounds to 282.2 pounds. That’s a 4.2 percent increase.

~Tight end Blake Kern experienced the largest weight loss among scholarship non-linemen, as he’s listed 14 pounds lighter than last year. That was an area of emphasis for him, as he looks to become more of a factor in the passing game.

~Perhaps no one has changed his body quite like walk-on offensive lineman Austin Nix. When he showed up in the spring of 2019, he was listed at just 247 pounds. The Texarkana native is now among the heaviest players on the roster, listed at 325 pounds.