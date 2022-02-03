Anatomy of a Winning Streak: Graphs that illustrate Arkansas' turnaround

 Anatomy of a Winning Streak: Graphs that illustrate Arkansas Razorbacks' turnaround
{{ timeAgo('2022-02-03 11:07:42 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Arkansas is riding a 7-game winning streak.
Andrew Hutchinson • HawgBeat
Managing Editor
Arkansas won its seventh straight game with a dominant win over Georgia on Wednesday.

Making the 7-game winning streak even more impressive is that it followed a rough 6-game stretch in which the Razorbacks lost five games, including to Hofstra and Vanderbilt.

To better illustrate Arkansas' dramatic turnaround, HawgBeat decided to compare several key statistics during each of those stretches. Here are the results...

(NOTE: The Razorbacks' statistics from the 6-game stretch that featured five losses is represented by the blue column, while the red column is from their current winning streak.)

