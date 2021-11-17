Anderson, Alabama's star LB, poses problems for Hogs

FAYETTEVILLE — Life as an SEC West team is a grind. For No. 21 Arkansas, things are only getting tougher this week with a road trip to face No. 2 Alabama.

Some have said that this season’s Alabama team is not the ‘usual’ Alabama. Sure, the Crimson Tide lost a nail-biter at Texas A&M a few weeks ago, but they are the nation’s No. 2 team for a reason.

“I mean, they’re Alabama,” head coach Sam Pittman said. “When you turn on the film, they’re what you expect to see. You have to go down there and play a really, really good football game and see what happens.”

Unlike the past few years, the Razorbacks seem to stand a fighting chance against the Crimson Tide. It is a tall task, but Pittman said his team is looking to add another game to the win column.

“We're preparing to go win,” Pittman said. “I mean, that's what we're doing. And the name is Alabama and that's strong and powerful. We understand that, but the name last week was LSU and we play good teams in this league. We'll be excited about going over there.”