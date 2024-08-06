Arkansas sixth-year senior receiver Andrew Armstrong is back for his final season of eligibility a year removed from leading the Razorbacks in receptions (56), receiving yards (764) and receiving touchdowns (5).

With a new offensive coordinator, new position group coach and new starting quarterback, Armstrong has experienced a lot of change since last season, but that hasn't stopped him from embracing a leadership mentality on the offense.

"Andrew's done a great job leading the room," receivers coach Ronnie Fouch said Tuesday. "I mean, he's the alpha dog in the room. He breaks us down every day when we're done with our meetings and really holds everybody accountable. I just love his work ethic."

A 6-foot-4, 202-pound native of Dallas, Armstrong transferred to Arkansas prior to last season by way of Texas A&M-Commerce, a team that competes on the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) level. After a year of playing in the Southeastern Conference, it could be time for Armstrong to breakout as a true go-to wideout.

"He's a route runner, but he's a speed guy too," redshirt sophomore receiver Isaiah Sategna said. "One of the fastest guys in our room. But when you just watch him whenever he runs routes, he's just super fluid and stuff. And I mean, you see some new out of Andrew every day. I really like watching his routes and stuff."

Back in the spring, it was evident that Armstrong was the top target for quarterback Taylen Green, with 6-foot-7 pass catcher Tyrone Broden not far behind. That has remained the case through six practices of fall camp, as Green and Broden have ran with the first team offense in most team periods ran during media viewing portions.

Under the tutelage of first-year offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino, Armstrong will be looking to maximize his potential this fall.

"A lot of times, he’s a single receiver, and he’s done a great job dominating at that," Fouch said. "He’s 1-on-1, we know, Taylen (Green) knows, Coach Petrino knows he’s going to Armstrong and he’s going to win on his route. Just the demand for himself to expect that every time.

"‘Hey, every time I’m out there, I’m catching the ball, I’m getting my depth and I’m winning every time.' That’s the mindset I’m challenging him to have, which he does anyways, but just be that alpha dog out there. Win every time. Nobody can cover you."

Having a 6-foot-4 frame with 22 mile per hour speed makes Armstrong the dangerous matchup that he is when going 1-on-1 with a defensive back.

"I don't know if you guys watched 1-on-1s at all, but he doesn't lose a rep," redshirt junior receiver Jaedon Wilson said. "It's something that I mean, you watch him, you know he's gonna catch the ball every time the quarterback throws him the ball."

It is worth noting that Armstrong did get dinged up in Tuesday's practice — the first day in full pads — which HawgBeat has provided a full report on with a *positive* update from a team representative.

Arkansas will continue with Day 7 of fall camp Wednesday in Fayetteville ahead of the season opener on Thursday, Aug. 29, against UAPB. The game kickoff at 6:30 p.m. CT at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock.