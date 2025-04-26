Andrew Armstrong signs free agent deal with Miami Dolphins

Arkansas redshirt senior wide receiver Andrew Armstrong has signed an undrafted free agent deal with the Miami Dolphins following the conclusion of the 2025 NFL Draft on Saturday.

Armstrong was surprisingly not selected in this year's draft, though the Hogs did have two taken in wideout Isaac TeSlaa (70th, Detroit Lions) and defensive end Landon Jackson (72nd, Buffalo Bills). Defensive tackle Eric Gregory signed an UDFA deal with the Cincinnati Bengals, as well.

A native of Dallas, Texas, Armstrong started all 23 games he played as a Razorback. The 6-foot-4, 202-pound pass-catcher began his career at Texas A&M-Commerce before transferring to Arkansas after the 2022-23 season.

In two seasons in Fayetteville, Armstrong made 134 catches for 1,904 yards and six touchdowns. During his First-Team All-SEC (AP, Phil Steele) season in 2024, Armstrong recorded 78 receptions for 1,140 yards with one score.