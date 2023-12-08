Arkansas got good news in that department, as wide receiver Andrew Armstrong took to Twitter/X on Friday to announce his intention to return for his final season of eligilibity. 2024 will mark the his second year on the Hill, following the decision to transfer from Texas A&M-Commerce.

With new Arkansas offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino taking over the offense, it was crucial that the Hogs return their best players on that side of the ball going into next season.

According to Pro Football Focus, Armstrong finished the 2023-24 season with an overall grade of 75.7, a run defense grade of 78.7, a pass grade of 78.1 and a run block grade of 50.8.

Armstrong caught 56 passes for 764 yards and five touchdowns for the Razorbacks in 2023. He had one game with 100+ yards against Florida (103) and one two-touchdown outing against Kent State.

At Texas A&M-Commerce 2022 (REDSHIRT JUNIOR): Played in 11 games and caught a team-leading 62 passes for a team-high 1,020 yards (16.5 ypc) and a team-best 13 touchdowns …Averaged 92.7 receiving yards per game … Finished the season as TAMUC’s first 1,000-yard receiver since 2014 … Eclipsed the 100-yard receiving mark in six of the Lions’ 11 games … Caught a touchdown in seven of 11 games, recording multiple touchdown receptions in four games … Recorded at least three receptions in all 11 games … Had three catches for 134 yards and a career-best three touchdowns against Lincoln (Calif.) (Sept. 1) … Logged six receptions for 95 yards and a score at Tennessee Tech (Sept. 10) … Posted seven catches for 104 yards at Sam Houston (Sept. 17) … Matched his career best with three touchdowns on four receptions for 119 yards against North American (Sept. 24) … Hauled in eight passes for a career-high 153 yards and a pair of touchdowns at No. 20/19 Southeastern Louisiana (Oct. 8) … Turned in his third straight game with multiple receiving touchdowns at McNeese (Oct. 15), catching a career-best nine balls for 113 yards and two scores … Had 102 receiving yards and a touchdown on six catches against Houston Christian (Oct. 22) … Six catches for 42 yards against No. 9/8 UIW (Oct. 29) … Posted four receptions for 83 yards and a touchdown against Northwestern State (Nov. 5) … Tallied five catches for 38 yards at Nicholls (Nov. 12) … Caught four passes for 37 yards in the season finale against Tennessee State (Nov. 19) … Transferred to Arkansas following the season and participated in spring practice.

2021 (REDSHIRT SOPHOMORE): Played in 10 games … Recorded 15 receptions for 297 yards (19.8 ypc) and three touchdowns … First career reception came at No. 12 CSU Pueblo (Sept. 2) … Caught one pass for a 74-yard touchdown against Western New Mexico (Oct. 16) … Grabbed a season-high four catches for 36 yards at West Texas A&M (Oct. 23) … Logged his first career multi-score game against UT-Permian Basin (Oct. 30), matching his season high with four catches for a season-best 81 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

2020 (REDSHIRT FRESHMAN): No season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

2019 (FRESHMAN): Redshirt season … Did not appear in any games.

HIGH SCHOOL: Two-year letter winner in football at Bishop Dunne High School … Recorded 30 catches for 450 yards and seven touchdowns in his career… Was named Honorable Mention All-District … National Honor Society member.

PERSONAL: Son of Kaprisha and Arthur Armstrong … Has four siblings, Adonis Armstrong, Mark’ll Walker, Arthur Armstrong Jr. and Ariel Peterson … Birthdate: Oct. 31, 2000.