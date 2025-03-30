How to Watch, BetSaracen Odds: Arkansas at Vanderbilt

The No. 2 Arkansas Razorbacks (25-3, 7-1 SEC) can clinch their second straight Southeastern Conference series sweep with a win Sunday against the No. 14 Vanderbilt Commodores (20-7, 4-4 SEC) at Hawkins Field in Nashville, Tennessee.

Arkansas earned a 6-4 extra-inning win over Vanderbilt to win the series Saturday afternoon behind a three RBI performance from former Commodore Cam Kozeal and a solid start from starter Gabe Gaeckle.

Junior left-hander Landon Beidelschies will get the start Sunday on the mound for the Hogs a week after allowing two runs against South Carolina. This season, Beidelschies has amassed a 3.76 ERA in 26.1 IP with 25 strikeouts and seven walks.

Vanderbilt will start righty Connor Fennell, a transfer from Dayton, who gave up two earned runs on four hits with one walk and eight strikeouts across 3.2 innings pitched in an 5-3 win over Texas A&M last Thursday.

Arkansas is 37-33 all-time against Vanderbilt, including a 17-15 record in games played in Nashville. Under head coach Dave Van Horn, the Razorbacks are 24-26 overall and 10-12 in Nashville against the Commodores.

With a win Sunday, Arkansas would improve to 8-1 through the first nine games of SEC play for just the third time under Van Horn. Arkansas accomplished the feat in 2009 and 2024.

Below are details on how to watch, BetSaracen betting lines, links to stream and links to all of our coverage leading up to the game...