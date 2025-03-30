How to Watch, BetSaracen Odds: Arkansas at Vanderbilt

The No. 2 Arkansas Razorbacks (25-3, 7-1 SEC) can clinch their second straight Southeastern Conference series sweep with a win Sunday against the No. 14 Vanderbilt Commodores (20-7, 4-4 SEC) at Hawkins Field in Nashville, Tennessee.
Arkansas earned a 6-4 extra-inning win over Vanderbilt to win the series Saturday afternoon behind a three RBI performance from former Commodore Cam Kozeal and a solid start from starter Gabe Gaeckle.
Junior left-hander Landon Beidelschies will get the start Sunday on the mound for the Hogs a week after allowing two runs against South Carolina. This season, Beidelschies has amassed a 3.76 ERA in 26.1 IP with 25 strikeouts and seven walks.
Vanderbilt will start righty Connor Fennell, a transfer from Dayton, who gave up two earned runs on four hits with one walk and eight strikeouts across 3.2 innings pitched in an 5-3 win over Texas A&M last Thursday.
Arkansas is 37-33 all-time against Vanderbilt, including a 17-15 record in games played in Nashville. Under head coach Dave Van Horn, the Razorbacks are 24-26 overall and 10-12 in Nashville against the Commodores.
With a win Sunday, Arkansas would improve to 8-1 through the first nine games of SEC play for just the third time under Van Horn. Arkansas accomplished the feat in 2009 and 2024.
Below are details on how to watch, BetSaracen betting lines, links to stream and links to all of our coverage leading up to the game...
How to Watch/Listen
Who: No. 2 Arkansas Razorbacks (25-3, 7-1 SEC) at No. 14 Vanderbilt Commodores (20-7, 4-4 SEC)
When: Sunday, March 30 at 1 p.m. CT
Where: Hawkins Field — Nashville, Tennessee
TV/Stream: SEC Network / Watch ESPN (Tom Hart and Chris Burke)
Radio: Learfield Razorback Sports Network (Phil Elson)
Starting Pitchers
Arkansas – LHP Landon Beidelschies (3-0, 3.76 ERA)
Vanderbilt – RHP Connor Fennell (2-0, 1.93 ERA)
BetSaracen Odds
Below are details on the betting odds for the game and Double R Prop bets. To get in on the action, visit BetSaracen.com and click on the Arkansas Specials tab.
(Lines and odds are subject to change at any point after the publishing of this story. HawgBeat does not guarantee any bet as a winner or loser. You must be at least 21 years of age to use BetSaracen. If you have a gambling problem, call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit 1800gambler.net)
*All odds accurate as of the publishing of this story. They are subject to change.*
Moneyline
- Arkansas: -165
- Vanderbilt: +120
Run Line
- Arkansas: TBA
- Vanderbilt: TBA
Over/Under
- TBA
Double R Props (More available in the BetSaracen app)
- Nolan Souza OVER 0.5 hits and OVER 0.5 strikeouts (+135)
- Cam Kozeal OVER 1.5 hits and OVER 0.5 runs scored (+200)
- Cam Kozeal OVER 1.5 RBIs and OVER 0.5 extra base hits (+350)
- Cam Kozeal OVER 0.5 home runs (+500)
