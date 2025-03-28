Advertisement
Published Mar 28, 2025
Takeaways from Arkansas' overtime loss to Texas Tech in Sweet 16
Daniel Fair  •  HawgBeat
Staff Writer
The Arkansas Razorbacks saw their season end in heartbreaking fashion on Thursday, as a 16-point lead over the Texas Tech Red Raiders dwindled to nothing, and the Hogs fell short 85-83 in overtime in the Sweet 16.

Arkansas' defense held Texas Tech to just 35.3% from the field and 18.8% from three in the first half, but the Red Raiders turned it on in the second half and used strong rebounding to fight back.

The Razorbacks stretched their lead to 16 points midway through the second half, but the Red Raiders went on a 16-3 run in the final four minutes of the game to force overtime.

Johnell Davis, in what ended up being his final collegiate game, scored a season-high 30 points and had six rebounds in 39 minutes. Freshman forward Karter Knox finished with 20 points and hit four threes.

"Hard game, two teams went at it," Arkansas head coach John Calipari said postgame. "Slugfest. We're all disappointed here. But I told them, there's nothing them individually or my team could do to disappoint me because of what they've done this year. I'm so proud of them and proud of these two. But I'm proud of all the guys."

Arkansas' season has now come to an end. Here are some of HawgBeat's takeaways from Thursday's loss...

