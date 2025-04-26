WATCH: Dave Van Horn, players postgame - Arkansas 7, Florida 0

Arkansas baseball head coach Dave Van Horn's postgame press conference after the 7-0 win over Florida on Saturday afternoon at Condron Family Park in Gainesville, Florida.
Visit our homepage for more coverage of the Diamond Hogs.
Arkansas baseball head coach Dave Van Horn's postgame press conference after the 7-0 win over Florida on Saturday afternoon at Condron Family Park in Gainesville, Florida.
Visit our homepage for more coverage of the Diamond Hogs.
Arkansas wide receiver Andrew Armstrong has signs an UDFA deal with the Miami Dolphins.
Arkansas coach Dave Van Horn postgame press conference after the win at Florida on Saturday.
HawgBeat provides a recap of the Diamond Hogs' win over the Florida Gators on Saturday.
The latest notes on transfer wide receivers for Arkansas football.
Arkansas coach Dave Van Horn postgame press conference after the loss at Florida on Friday.
Arkansas wide receiver Andrew Armstrong has signs an UDFA deal with the Miami Dolphins.
Arkansas coach Dave Van Horn postgame press conference after the win at Florida on Saturday.
HawgBeat provides a recap of the Diamond Hogs' win over the Florida Gators on Saturday.