Published Apr 26, 2025
WATCH: Dave Van Horn, players postgame - Arkansas 7, Florida 0
Daniel Fair  •  HawgBeat
Staff Writer
Arkansas baseball head coach Dave Van Horn's postgame press conference after the 7-0 win over Florida on Saturday afternoon at Condron Family Park in Gainesville, Florida.

Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

