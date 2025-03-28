Advertisement
Published Mar 28, 2025
VIDEO: Postgame press conferences - Texas Tech 85, Arkansas 83
Mason Choate  •  HawgBeat
@ChoateMason

Watch the postgame press conference from Arkansas head coach John Calipari and guards Johnell Davis and Karter Knox following the Razorbacks' 85-83 loss to Texas Tech in overtime during the Sweet Sixteen round of the NCAA Tournament on Thursday in San Francisco.

Also included is video of Texas Tech head coach Grant McCasland along with players Darrion Williams and Christian Anderson.

Visit our homepage for complete coverage of Arkansas basketball, including everything you need to know from the Hoop Hogs' loss.

