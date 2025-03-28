VIDEO: Postgame press conferences - Texas Tech 85, Arkansas 83

Watch the postgame press conference from Arkansas head coach John Calipari and guards Johnell Davis and Karter Knox following the Razorbacks' 85-83 loss to Texas Tech in overtime during the Sweet Sixteen round of the NCAA Tournament on Thursday in San Francisco.

Also included is video of Texas Tech head coach Grant McCasland along with players Darrion Williams and Christian Anderson.

