Arkansas guard Casmir Chavis to enter transfer portal

The Arkansas Razorbacks are now down one of their players from last season, as freshman guard Casmir Chavis is expected to enter the transfer portal, he confirmed on his X account Sunday afternoon.

Chavis appeared in just one game for the Razorbacks this season on Nov. 25 against Maryland-Eastern Shore. He played five minutes on the back end of a 109-35 Razorbacks' win and scored two points on 1-of-3 shooting. He added one rebound in that game as well.

A former three-star guard according to Rivals, Chavis chose the Razorbacks after he was released from his letter of intent to Washington. He also held offers from Arizona State, Georgia and others.

Chavis is the first Razorback to enter the transfer portal since Arkansas' season ended last Thursday. Be sure to stay tuned to HawgBeat for the latest Arkansas basketball news.