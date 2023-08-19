Arkansas redshirt freshman left tackle Andrew Chamblee earned first team reps during Saturday's closed scrimmage after a week of practice with the starters in place of the injured Devon Manuel.

"I think Chamblee had a really good week," head coach Sam Pittman said. "And I think he's solidified at worst that second-team left tackle spot...Chamblee has earned the right to go out there with the ones."

Manuel's injury is undisclosed, though Pittman said he did practice Friday. A redshirt sophomore from Sunset, Louisiana, Manuel emerged as the projected starting left tackle in the spring and that's where he played prior to the injury in fall camp.

"He did get third down with the ones and he did get six plays the second time we ran out with the ones versus twos with the ones," Pittman said. "Devon is a really good player. But we certainly didn’t want to disrespect Andrew for all the great work that he’s done but he did get some work with the ones as well."

A 6-foot-6 redshirt freshman, Chamblee has been tasked with blocking in the blind spot of starting quarterback KJ Jefferson, who gave high praise to the rising lineman.

"I mean, he’s grown up," Jefferson said. "He had a great week this week just being able to process everything being with the ones, then also just having a guy like Chamblee beside Brady, Brady is one of those veteran guys that has been here and he’s listening to Brady. Brady is teaching him different things out there on the field."

"His opportunity came and presented itself and he took full advantage of it when his number was called. Having a guy like that that’s always ready and then to have a week like he did this week just truly shows the work he’s put in is paying off."

A native of Maumelle, Chamblee has learned a lot from going up against the strong group a defensive linemen and from playing beside returnees Brady Latham and Beaux Limmer.

"In all honesty, after the three practices that he's been there, I feel exponentially more confident in Andrew Chamblee," offensive line coach Cody Kennedy said Tuesday. "He's done a really, really good job filling that role, but that goes to hats off to the D-line and those guys too. He can't make the mistakes he makes with the twos with the ones and it flies."

"He's learned that going up to the ones and playing next to guys like Brady and Beaux and seeing how they handle their business and how he kind of has to transform into that and step up to that level. He's doing a really, really good job in there filling that void while Devon is out, and going after the spot."

Chamblee is part of a unit that did a better overall job of protecting Jefferson during the second scrimmage of fall camp, according to Pittman.

"I thought our pass protection was better," Pittman said. "I thought they did better this week in the pass protection, but I think we have a pretty good front."

Chamblee has 11 more practices to try and assert himself as the starting left tackle before the Razorbacks play their season opener against Western Carolina on Sept. 2 at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock.