Arkansas redshirt-sophomore tackle Andrew Chamblee is no longer a member of the Razorbacks football program. He was not listed on the team's spring roster provided to the media Tuesday. The news comes two days before head coach Sam Pittman and the Hogs were set to begin spring practice on Thursday.

A former three-star recruit out of Maumelle, Chamblee started eight games for Arkansas last season and finished with a 52.2 offensive grade according to Pro Football Focus. In 405 snaps, the 6-foot-6, 304-pound tackle also had a 40.9 pass block grade and a 55.9 run block grade. Pittman spoke to the media on Tuesday and said that Chamblee is stepping away from football all together, citing a loss for the love of the game.

