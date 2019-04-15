Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-04-15 08:15:43 -0500') }} football Edit

Angelo Anderson dishes on long list of suitors

Sam Spiegelman • Rivals
Recruiting Analyst

RIVER RIDGE, La. — Patience is a virtue, and John Curtis (La.) defensive end Angelo Anderson has plenty of it.The three-star pass-rusher is being courted by a number of notable programs and even mo...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}