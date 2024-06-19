Arkansas football fans have become far too familiar with the term "hot seat" in recent years, and head coach Sam Pittman's is "flaming" according to the Lindy's Sports College Football Preview Magazine that was released May 28.

Following a 4-8 (1-7 SEC) campaign in 2023 that lowered his overall Arkansas record to 23-25 (11-23 SEC) across four seasons, Pittman finds himself atop the throne of hot seat coaching candidates above Florida's Billy Napier ("scorching"), Baylor's Dave Aranda ("roasting"), Vanderbilt's Clark Lea ("baking"), Pitt's Pat Narduzzi ("steaming"), BYU's Kalani Sitake ("fevered") and North Carolina's Mack Brown ("flushed").

One anonymous head coach went as far as telling Lindy's Sports that he thinks there's a possibility Pittman won't make it through the entire 2024 season.

"It's a make-or-break year for Sam Pittman," the anonymous coach said. "He's got (OC) Bobby Petrino there. Everybody is betting on the past. We'll see if the past works. They might be doing Halloween without the (current) Razorbacks staff."