The MLB Draft has claimed another member of Arkansas’ touted 2020 signing class.

David Calabrese, an outfielder from Canada, was taken by the Los Angeles Angels in the third round and with the 82nd overall pick on Thursday. That pick comes with a slot value of $744,200.

One of the youngest players in the class, Calabrese was originally slated to graduate high school in 2021, but reclassified and committed to the Razorbacks last fall. He won’t turn 18 until late September.

What jumps off the page about the Canadian product is his elite speed, which some scouts have graded a perfect 80. In February, he was clocked at 6.28 seconds in the 60-yard dash. For perspective, that is even faster than Casey Martin.

That athleticism and his youth made him an attractive prospect for the pros, so it wasn’t particularly surprising he was drafted even though Perfect Game ranked him just 127th in the 2020 class of high school recruits.

He is the Razorbacks’ third signee selected on Day 2 of the draft, joining Kingswood, Texas, two-way standout Masyn Winn (Cardinals, 2nd round, 54th pick) and Watson Chapel right-hander Markevian “Tink” Hence (Cardinals, 2nd round, 63rd pick).

All three players could potentially still make it to campus, but it is unlikely because they’ll probably receive a large signing bonus. Several other signees in Arkansas’ class still have the potential to get picked before the draft concludes. Here are HawgBeat’s predictions for which signees could join them in the draft and which come to school.

The signing deadline for this year’s draft is Aug. 1.