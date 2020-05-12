Sign up for an annual HawgBeat subscription and get $50 for Arkansas gear on the Rivals Fan Shop ––> details

Curtis Washington Jr. is the latest Arkansas baseball player to enter the NCAA transfer portal.

The in-state product from West Memphis is the Razorbacks’ fourth departure since the end of the coronavirus-shortened 2020 season, joining Jesse Pierce, Collin Taylor and Travis Hester.

As a sophomore, Washington appeared in six games and made one start in right field. He went 1 for 5 (.200) at the plate, with his lone hit being a two-run, pinch-hit home run against South Alabama.

That came after a freshman season in which he showed some potential as a true freshman in 2019.

One of only four reserves that season, Washington appeared in 30 games and made six starts, all in left field. He went 12 for 34 (.353) with three doubles, one triple, one home run and three RBIs while also stealing four bases in five attempts. In SEC play, though, Washington struck out twice and walked once in three plate appearances.

Had this season not been canceled, Washington was expected to be a key reserve for the Razorbacks. Although he struggled on defense, he was capable of playing either corner outfield spot or third base, as well as coming off the bench as a pinch runner or pinch hitter.

The departures of Washington on Tuesday and Pierce on Monday are likely the result of an imminent roster crunch created by the MLB Draft being shortened to five rounds and the NCAA granting eligibility relief across the board - which created a massive ripple effect that HawgBeat wrote about in detail here.