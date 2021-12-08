AP recognizes 3 Hogs on All-SEC teams
A trio of Razorbacks were recognized on the Associate Press’ All-SEC teams released Wednesday.
Wide receiver Treylon Burks earned a first-team nod, while center Ricky Stromberg and linebacker Bumper Pool were second-team selections.
The news comes a day after the SEC released its all-conference teams as voted on by the league’s coaches. Burks is a unanimous first-teamer and Pool landed on the second team for both, but Stromberg wasn’t recognized by the coaches and cornerback Montaric Brown - a first-team pick by the coaches - was left off both of the AP’s teams.
Thanks to a monster season in which he caught 66 passes for 1,104 yards and 11 touchdowns, Burks is just the third unanimous first-team All-SEC wide receiver in UA history, joining Jarius Wright (2011) and Cobi Hamilton (2012).
This is the second straight year Pool has earned second-team All-SEC honors, but last year was just from the coaches. The AP recognized him this year after he finished second in the SEC - and tied for 10th nationally - with 120 tackles.
Stromberg has been a steady hand in the middle of Arkansas’ much-improved offensive line this season. Although he missed some time with an injury, he started all 12 games at center and earned a 74.8 grade from Pro Football Focus.
Alabama's Bryce Young and Will Anderson Jr. were named the SEC Offensive and Defensive Players of the Year, respectively, while Georgia's Kirby Smart was named the SEC Coach of the Year.
2021 AP All-SEC Teams
FIRST TEAM
Offense
QB — Bryce Young, Alabama, 6-0, 194, So., Pasadena, California
RB — u-Tyler Badie, Missouri, 5-8, 194, Sr., New Orleans
RB — Chris Rodriguez, Kentucky, 5-11, 224, Jr., McDonough, Georgia
T — Darian Kinnard, Kentucky, 6-5, 345, Sr., Knoxville, Tennessee
T— Charles Cross, Mississippi St., 6-5, 310, R-So., Laurel, Mississippi
C — Michael Maietti, Missouri, 6-1, 290, Grad., West Orange, N.J.
G — Kenyon Green, Texas A&M, 6-4, 325, Jr., Humble, Texas
G — Justin Shaffer, Georgia, 6-4, 330, Sr., Ellenwood, Georgia
TE — Brock Bowers, Georgia, 6-4, 230, Fr., Napa, California.
WR — Jameson Williams, Alabama, 6-1, 175, Jr., St. Louis, Missouri
WR — Treylon Burks, Arkansas, 6-3, 225, Jr., Warren, Arkansas
K — Harrison Mevis, Missouri, 5-11, 236, So., Warsaw, Indiana
AP — Velus Jones, Tennessee, 6-0, 200, Sr., Saraland, Alabama.
Defense
DE — Sam Williams, Mississippi, 6-4, 265, Sr., Montgomery, Alabama
DE — Josh Paschal, Kentucky, 6-3, 278, Sr., Prince George’s County, Maryland
DT — DeMarvin Leal, Texas A&M, 6-4, 290, Jr., San Antonio, Texas
DT — Jordan Davis, Georgia, 6-6, 340, Sr., Charlotte, North Carolina
LB — Will Anderson, Alabama, 6-4, 243, So., Hampton Georgia
LB — Nakobe Dean, Georgia, 6-0, 225, Jr., Horn Lake, Mississippi
LB — Damone Clark, LSU, 6-3, 240, Sr., Baton Rouge
DB — Roger McCreary, Auburn, 6-0, 190, Sr., Mobile, Alabama
DB — Lewis Cine, Georgia, 6-1, 200, Jr., Cedar Hill, Texas
DB — Jaylan Foster, South Carolina, 5-10, 195, Sr., Duncan, South Carolina
DB — Jordan Battle, Alabama, 6-1, 210, Jr., Fort Lauderdale, Florida
P — Nik Constantinou, Texas A&M, 6-3, 230, So., Melbourne, Australia
SEC Awards
SEC Offensive Player of the Year — Bryce Young, QB, Alabama
SEC Defensive Player of the Year — Will Anderson, LB, Alabama
SEC Coach of the Year — Kirby Smart, Georgia
SEC Newcomer of the Year — Brock Browers, TE, Georgia
SECOND TEAM
Offense
QB — Matt Corral, Mississippi, 6-2, 205, Jr., Ventura, California
RB — Isaiah Spiller, Texas A&M, 6-1, 215, Jr., Spring, Texas
RB — Brian Robinson, Alabama, 6-0, 204, Sr., Tuscaloosa, Alabama
T — Evan Neal, Alabama, 6-7, 360, Jr., Okeechobee, Florida
T — Jamaree Salyer, Georgia, 6-4, 325, Sr., Atlanta
G — Layden Robinson, Texas A&M, 6-4, 320, So., Manuel, Texas
G — Justin Shaffer, Georgia, 6-4, 330, Sr., Ellenwood, Georgia
C — Ricky Stromberg, Arkansas, 6-4, 310, Jr., Tulsa, Oklahoma
TE — Jalen Wydermyer, Texas A&M, 6-5, 255, Jr., Dickinson, Texas
WR — Wan’Dale Robinson, Kentucky, 5-11, 185, Jr., Frankfort, Kentucky
WR — John Metchie III, Alabama, 6-0, 195, Jr., Brampton, Canada
PK — Cade York, LSU, 6-1, 198, Jr., McKinney, Texas
Defense
DE — Derick Hall, Auburn, 6-3, 251, Jr., Gulfport, Mississippi
DE — Tyree Johnson, Texas A&M, 6-4, 240, Sr., Washington, D.C.
DT — Devonte Wyatt, Georgia, 6-3, 315, Sr., Decatur, Georgia
DT — Neal Farrell Jr., LSU, 6-4, 325, Grad., Mobile, Alabama
LB — Channing Tindall, Georgia, 6-2, 230, Sr., Columbia, South Carolina
LB — Zakoby McClain, Auburn, 6-0, 219, Sr., Valdosta, Georgia
LB — Bumper Pool, Arkansas, 6-2, 230, Sr., Lucas, Texas
DB — Derion Kendrick, Georgia, 6-0, 190, Sr., Rock Hill, South Carolina
DB_Cam Smith, South Carolina, 6-1, 187, So., Blythewood, South Carolina
DB_AJ Finley, Mississippi, 6-2, 210, Jr., Mobile, Alabama
DB_Antonio Johnson, Texas A&M, 6-3, 200, So., East St. Louis, Illinois
P— Jake Camarda, Georgia, 6-2, 180, Sr., Norcross, Georgia
AP — Jameson Williams, Alabama, 6-2, 189, Jr., St. Louis, Missouri