 AP recognizes 3 Hogs on All-SEC teams - Treylon Burks, Ricky Stromberg, Bumper Pool
{{ timeAgo('2021-12-08 12:05:10 -0600') }} football Edit

AP recognizes 3 Hogs on All-SEC teams

Ricky Stromberg started all 12 games at center for Arkansas in 2021.
Ricky Stromberg started all 12 games at center for Arkansas in 2021. (Nick Wenger)
Andrew Hutchinson • HawgBeat
Managing Editor
A trio of Razorbacks were recognized on the Associate Press’ All-SEC teams released Wednesday.

Wide receiver Treylon Burks earned a first-team nod, while center Ricky Stromberg and linebacker Bumper Pool were second-team selections.

The news comes a day after the SEC released its all-conference teams as voted on by the league’s coaches. Burks is a unanimous first-teamer and Pool landed on the second team for both, but Stromberg wasn’t recognized by the coaches and cornerback Montaric Brown - a first-team pick by the coaches - was left off both of the AP’s teams.

Thanks to a monster season in which he caught 66 passes for 1,104 yards and 11 touchdowns, Burks is just the third unanimous first-team All-SEC wide receiver in UA history, joining Jarius Wright (2011) and Cobi Hamilton (2012).

This is the second straight year Pool has earned second-team All-SEC honors, but last year was just from the coaches. The AP recognized him this year after he finished second in the SEC - and tied for 10th nationally - with 120 tackles.

Stromberg has been a steady hand in the middle of Arkansas’ much-improved offensive line this season. Although he missed some time with an injury, he started all 12 games at center and earned a 74.8 grade from Pro Football Focus.

Alabama's Bryce Young and Will Anderson Jr. were named the SEC Offensive and Defensive Players of the Year, respectively, while Georgia's Kirby Smart was named the SEC Coach of the Year.

2021 AP All-SEC Teams

FIRST TEAM

Offense

QB — Bryce Young, Alabama, 6-0, 194, So., Pasadena, California

RB — u-Tyler Badie, Missouri, 5-8, 194, Sr., New Orleans

RB — Chris Rodriguez, Kentucky, 5-11, 224, Jr., McDonough, Georgia

T — Darian Kinnard, Kentucky, 6-5, 345, Sr., Knoxville, Tennessee

T— Charles Cross, Mississippi St., 6-5, 310, R-So., Laurel, Mississippi

C — Michael Maietti, Missouri, 6-1, 290, Grad., West Orange, N.J.

G — Kenyon Green, Texas A&M, 6-4, 325, Jr., Humble, Texas

G — Justin Shaffer, Georgia, 6-4, 330, Sr., Ellenwood, Georgia

TE — Brock Bowers, Georgia, 6-4, 230, Fr., Napa, California.

WR — Jameson Williams, Alabama, 6-1, 175, Jr., St. Louis, Missouri

WR — Treylon Burks, Arkansas, 6-3, 225, Jr., Warren, Arkansas

K — Harrison Mevis, Missouri, 5-11, 236, So., Warsaw, Indiana

AP — Velus Jones, Tennessee, 6-0, 200, Sr., Saraland, Alabama.

Defense

DE — Sam Williams, Mississippi, 6-4, 265, Sr., Montgomery, Alabama

DE — Josh Paschal, Kentucky, 6-3, 278, Sr., Prince George’s County, Maryland

DT — DeMarvin Leal, Texas A&M, 6-4, 290, Jr., San Antonio, Texas

DT — Jordan Davis, Georgia, 6-6, 340, Sr., Charlotte, North Carolina

LB — Will Anderson, Alabama, 6-4, 243, So., Hampton Georgia

LB — Nakobe Dean, Georgia, 6-0, 225, Jr., Horn Lake, Mississippi

LB — Damone Clark, LSU, 6-3, 240, Sr., Baton Rouge

DB — Roger McCreary, Auburn, 6-0, 190, Sr., Mobile, Alabama

DB — Lewis Cine, Georgia, 6-1, 200, Jr., Cedar Hill, Texas

DB — Jaylan Foster, South Carolina, 5-10, 195, Sr., Duncan, South Carolina

DB — Jordan Battle, Alabama, 6-1, 210, Jr., Fort Lauderdale, Florida

P — Nik Constantinou, Texas A&M, 6-3, 230, So., Melbourne, Australia

SEC Awards

SEC Offensive Player of the Year — Bryce Young, QB, Alabama
SEC Defensive Player of the Year — Will Anderson, LB, Alabama
SEC Coach of the Year — Kirby Smart, Georgia
SEC Newcomer of the Year — Brock Browers, TE, Georgia

SECOND TEAM

Offense

QB — Matt Corral, Mississippi, 6-2, 205, Jr., Ventura, California

RB — Isaiah Spiller, Texas A&M, 6-1, 215, Jr., Spring, Texas

RB — Brian Robinson, Alabama, 6-0, 204, Sr., Tuscaloosa, Alabama

T — Evan Neal, Alabama, 6-7, 360, Jr., Okeechobee, Florida

T — Jamaree Salyer, Georgia, 6-4, 325, Sr., Atlanta

G — Layden Robinson, Texas A&M, 6-4, 320, So., Manuel, Texas

G — Justin Shaffer, Georgia, 6-4, 330, Sr., Ellenwood, Georgia

C — Ricky Stromberg, Arkansas, 6-4, 310, Jr., Tulsa, Oklahoma

TE — Jalen Wydermyer, Texas A&M, 6-5, 255, Jr., Dickinson, Texas

WR — Wan’Dale Robinson, Kentucky, 5-11, 185, Jr., Frankfort, Kentucky

WR — John Metchie III, Alabama, 6-0, 195, Jr., Brampton, Canada

PK — Cade York, LSU, 6-1, 198, Jr., McKinney, Texas

Defense

DE — Derick Hall, Auburn, 6-3, 251, Jr., Gulfport, Mississippi

DE — Tyree Johnson, Texas A&M, 6-4, 240, Sr., Washington, D.C.

DT — Devonte Wyatt, Georgia, 6-3, 315, Sr., Decatur, Georgia

DT — Neal Farrell Jr., LSU, 6-4, 325, Grad., Mobile, Alabama

LB — Channing Tindall, Georgia, 6-2, 230, Sr., Columbia, South Carolina

LB — Zakoby McClain, Auburn, 6-0, 219, Sr., Valdosta, Georgia

LB — Bumper Pool, Arkansas, 6-2, 230, Sr., Lucas, Texas

DB — Derion Kendrick, Georgia, 6-0, 190, Sr., Rock Hill, South Carolina

DB_Cam Smith, South Carolina, 6-1, 187, So., Blythewood, South Carolina

DB_AJ Finley, Mississippi, 6-2, 210, Jr., Mobile, Alabama

DB_Antonio Johnson, Texas A&M, 6-3, 200, So., East St. Louis, Illinois

P— Jake Camarda, Georgia, 6-2, 180, Sr., Norcross, Georgia

AP — Jameson Williams, Alabama, 6-2, 189, Jr., St. Louis, Missouri

