AP recognizes 3 Hogs on All-SEC teams

A trio of Razorbacks were recognized on the Associate Press’ All-SEC teams released Wednesday.

Wide receiver Treylon Burks earned a first-team nod, while center Ricky Stromberg and linebacker Bumper Pool were second-team selections.

The news comes a day after the SEC released its all-conference teams as voted on by the league’s coaches. Burks is a unanimous first-teamer and Pool landed on the second team for both, but Stromberg wasn’t recognized by the coaches and cornerback Montaric Brown - a first-team pick by the coaches - was left off both of the AP’s teams.

Thanks to a monster season in which he caught 66 passes for 1,104 yards and 11 touchdowns, Burks is just the third unanimous first-team All-SEC wide receiver in UA history, joining Jarius Wright (2011) and Cobi Hamilton (2012).

This is the second straight year Pool has earned second-team All-SEC honors, but last year was just from the coaches. The AP recognized him this year after he finished second in the SEC - and tied for 10th nationally - with 120 tackles.

Stromberg has been a steady hand in the middle of Arkansas’ much-improved offensive line this season. Although he missed some time with an injury, he started all 12 games at center and earned a 74.8 grade from Pro Football Focus.

Alabama's Bryce Young and Will Anderson Jr. were named the SEC Offensive and Defensive Players of the Year, respectively, while Georgia's Kirby Smart was named the SEC Coach of the Year.