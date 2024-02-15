A season marred by record-setting lows only worsened on Wednesday night, as Arkansas (12-12, 3-8 SEC) suffered its seventh double-digit conference loss to the No. 8 Tennessee Volunteers, 92-63, inside Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville. Even after a hopeful 78-75 win over the Georgia Bulldogs earlier in the week, the mood was already set for a ravaging defeat before the ball was even tipped. Despite playing against one of the best teams in the country, Hoop Hog fans made their opinions known about their apathy for a crumbling basketball season by not showing up to the game.

Advertisement

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5UaGUgY3Jvd2QgYXQgQnVkIFdhbHRvbiBBcmVuYSBqdXN0IGJlZm9y ZSB0aXAgYmV0d2VlbiBBcmthbnNhcyBhbmQgTm8uIDggVGVubmVzc2VlLiA8 YnI+PGJyPkxpdmUgdXBkYXRlczogPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL3oz d2ZIRkppMDAiPmh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby96M3dmSEZKaTAwPC9hPiA8YSBocmVm PSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvV1BTP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFt cDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jV1BTPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRw czovL3QuY28vYW5tWjYxUEhCRyI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2FubVo2MVBI Qkc8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgTWFzb24gQ2hvYXRlIChAQ2hvYXRlTWFzb24p IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vQ2hvYXRlTWFzb24vc3Rh dHVzLzE3NTc5NDkwNzc1NzUwNjE4NDI/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+ RmVicnVhcnkgMTUsIDIwMjQ8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFz eW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRz LmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+ Cgo=

Initially, it seemed that fans were going to be proven wrong by head coach Eric Musselman's squad. The first half wasn't perfect, but Arkansas stayed competitive and found itself down only six points at the half against an uber-talented Volunteers squad. Disaster struck in the second, however, and a close, hard-fought game turned into another bloodbath for the Razorbacks thanks to turnovers, poor paint defense, a lack of competitive spirit and low physicality. "Tennessee was more physical than us, created more turnovers," Musselman said after the game. "The points off turnovers was a killer. We’ve talked about our inability at times to take care of the basketball. Live-ball turnovers were a huge, huge problem tonight." Arkansas finished the game with 15 turnovers to just nine assists. To make matters worse, Tennessee converted those turnovers into 28 points — including 14 fast-break points. "We’ve got to draw free throws attempted. That’s our game, is getting to the foul line. Tennessee’s a very, very physical team. Tennessee opponents I think in SEC play average over 22 free throws attempted. Tonight we got 15. "We had a goal of trying to get 30. We thought that was a realistic goal. We got half of those. So either we’ve got to do a better job, I guess, of playing through contact, or initiating contact. Because that was a big part of the game plan, and we were unable to get free throws attempted."

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5BIGxvb2sgYXQgdGhlIGNyb3dkIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5j by9NQVBjTGY1d0JqIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vTUFQY0xmNXdCajwvYT48 L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBNYXNvbiBDaG9hdGUgKEBDaG9hdGVNYXNvbikgPGEgaHJl Zj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9DaG9hdGVNYXNvbi9zdGF0dXMvMTc1 Nzk3NTEwMzMzMjA0MDc3OD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5GZWJydWFy eSAxNSwgMjAyNDwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3Jj PSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNo YXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KCjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==