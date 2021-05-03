 Gus Argenal reunites with Eric Musselman as Arkansas Razorbacks' new basketball assistant
Argenal reunites with Musselman as Hogs' new assistant

Andrew Hutchinson • HawgBeat
Senior Staff Writer
@NWAHutch

Gus Argenal has been hired as Arkansas' new assistant basketball coach.
Gus Argenal has been hired as Arkansas' new assistant basketball coach. (Nevada Athletics)

Gus Argenal has been hired as Arkansas’ new assistant basketball coach, HawgBeat has confirmed.

It will be a reunion for head coach Eric Musselman, as Argenal spent two years on his staff at Nevada before becoming the associate head coach at Cal State-Fullerton, where he’s been the last two seasons.

The move fills a vacancy created by the departure of Corey Williams, who took a similar role at Texas Tech. It was first reported by Pig Trail Nation.

Argenal was part of Musselman’s staffs that led the Wolfpack to back-to-back Mountain West regular-season championships, first as an assistant coach in 2017-18 and then as the associate head coach in 2018-19.

Nevada went 58-13 over that span, reaching the NCAA Tournament each year and making the Sweet 16 in 2018.

When Musselman took the Arkansas job, several players - most prominently the Martin twins, Cody and Caleb - advocated for Argenal get the head coaching job. Instead, Steve Alford got the job and Argenal landed at Cal State-Fullerton.

Most of his career has been in the western part of the U.S., but Argenal did have a one-year stint as an assistant coach at Rice (2012-13) and two-year run as director of operations at UT-San Antonio (2006-08).

During his second season at UTSA, he would have been part of the Roadrunners' staff that came to Bud Walton Arena and lost 67-42 in 2007.

Prior to joining Musselman’s staff at Nevada, Argenal was the head coach at Cal State-East Bay for four seasons, compiling a 35-76 record at the Division II school.

Other stops during his career include Arizona State as a graduate assistant (2004-05), his alma mater UC-Davis as an assistant twice (2005-06, 2011-12) and Division II Chico State as an assistant (2008-11).

