Not a subscriber? Sign up today at get your first 3 months for just $5 w/code HB345 NEW USERS | RETURNING USERS

College Students, get a year of HawgBeat coverage for just $11.95. Request details via email from your school account (.edu) to nchavanelle@yahoo.com.

Gus Argenal has been hired as Arkansas’ new assistant basketball coach, HawgBeat has confirmed.

It will be a reunion for head coach Eric Musselman, as Argenal spent two years on his staff at Nevada before becoming the associate head coach at Cal State-Fullerton, where he’s been the last two seasons.

The move fills a vacancy created by the departure of Corey Williams, who took a similar role at Texas Tech. It was first reported by Pig Trail Nation.

Argenal was part of Musselman’s staffs that led the Wolfpack to back-to-back Mountain West regular-season championships, first as an assistant coach in 2017-18 and then as the associate head coach in 2018-19.

Nevada went 58-13 over that span, reaching the NCAA Tournament each year and making the Sweet 16 in 2018.

When Musselman took the Arkansas job, several players - most prominently the Martin twins, Cody and Caleb - advocated for Argenal get the head coaching job. Instead, Steve Alford got the job and Argenal landed at Cal State-Fullerton.

Most of his career has been in the western part of the U.S., but Argenal did have a one-year stint as an assistant coach at Rice (2012-13) and two-year run as director of operations at UT-San Antonio (2006-08).

During his second season at UTSA, he would have been part of the Roadrunners' staff that came to Bud Walton Arena and lost 67-42 in 2007.

Prior to joining Musselman’s staff at Nevada, Argenal was the head coach at Cal State-East Bay for four seasons, compiling a 35-76 record at the Division II school.

Other stops during his career include Arizona State as a graduate assistant (2004-05), his alma mater UC-Davis as an assistant twice (2005-06, 2011-12) and Division II Chico State as an assistant (2008-11).