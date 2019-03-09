The Razorbacks had a surprise visitor Friday night that turned into a commitment. A former 3-star prospect, running back Trelon Smith decided to transfer out of Arizona State after two seasons and has committed to Arkansas. He'll be eligible to play in 2020.

Arkansas now has six scholarship running backs, but still just five available for 2019.

Hailing from Houston's Cypress Ridge High School, Smith was in the class of 2017 and was the second running back commit in his class, joining stud Eno Benjamin.

Smith played mostly special teams as a freshman, playing in 9 games, returning five kicks for a total of 90 yards. As a sophomore, Smith rushed four times for 56 yards and caught four passes for 22 yards after being forced to sit the first three games of the season due to suspension.

Smith is now the third transfer addition this off-season, joining quarterbacks Ben Hicks (already on campus) and Nick Starkel. Starkel and Smith will both join the team this summer.