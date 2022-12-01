News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2022-12-01 09:30:00 -0600') }} football Edit

Arkansas' 10 highest-graded players of 2022 regular season

Arkansas safety Hudson Clark was the highest-graded defensive player for the Hogs in the regular season.
Arkansas safety Hudson Clark was the highest-graded defensive player for the Hogs in the regular season. (Nick Wenger)
Mason Choate • HawgBeat
Managing Editor
@ChoateMason

NOT A SUBSCRIBER? SIGN UP TODAY FOR ACCESS TO ALL OF HAWGBEAT'S PREMIUM CONTENT AND FEATURES

As the Arkansas Razorbacks await the announcement of what bowl they will compete in following a 6-6 regular season, HawgBeat decided to take a look back at the 10 highest-graded players by Pro Football Focus through the 12 regular season games.

The analytics from PFF keeps track of snap counts and grades for each player on a scale of 0-100.

Of the players listed, they had to have played at least 200 snaps on the season, and they had to play on the offensive or defensive side of the ball. Freshman long snapper Eli Stein technically would have been in the top 10 with a 76.9 grade this season, but he played strictly special teams.

Included are the grades in each category for all 10 players, their national rank and SEC rank at their position and their 2022 season stats.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}