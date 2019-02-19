The Razorbacks' 2019 class, which finished at no. 20 in the nation, is historically the deepest with elite talent that we've ever seen, but stars and ratings are just one superficial way to look at it. Another way to look at it is to see who else wanted Arkansas's new signees.

While some of the new Razorbacks blew up early in their high school careers, others were sleepers that Arkansas scooped up late. Recruits in this class averaged 14.7 Division-I offers.

Looking at the class, they finished with 13 4-star signees, but the 13 weren't automatically the most heavily recruited in the class.

Mataio Soli, the no. 19 ranked defensive end in 2019, led the class with a whopping 35 offers including nine SEC schools and four more programs ranked in the top 25. The Arkansas legacy was one of the first commits in the class and had Florida, Arkansas and Auburn as his final three.

Of the 25 signees, 19 signees had 10 or more offers. Of the 4-stars, Treylon Burks, Shamar Nash and Eric Gregory had less than 10 offers, but each had multiple SEC offers. Three-stars Enoch Jackson Jr. and Zach Williams each had more than 20 offers. Only 3-stars Brady Latham, Chibueze Nwanna and Malik Chavis didn't report another SEC offer besides Arkansas.

Comparing that to Bret Bielema's last class at Arkansas, which had five 4-stars and finished ranked no. 24 in the nation, the most heavily recruited athlete was 4-star corner Chevin Calloway (who has left the team). The class had 27 signees and only 14 had 10 or more offers. Also, 14 of the 27 didn't hold another SEC offer besides Arkansas.

Looking at these numbers, Chad Morris isn't just bringing in talent that recruiting analysts think are going to be good, but also a lot more talent that other college coaches around the nation believe are going to be good.

Any way you slice it, it looks like the 2019 class really will be the class that turns this ship around. The only question is: how long will it take?

*Numbers are based on reported offers recorded in the Rivals database.