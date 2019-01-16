Rivals just released the final top 250 for the 2019 class and though the last update brought good news to Arkansas fans, this round saw all five Rivals250 commits fall in the rankings.

No drop was bigger than that of former-no. 1 tight end in the nation Hudson Henry. Henry dominated in his senior season at Pulaski Academy, posting 1207 receiving yards on 36 catches and 13 TDs. He was rated no. 98, then no. 118, but little exposure and an injury preventing him from playing in the Under Armor All-American game limited the Rivals analyst's ability to thoroughly judge the 6'5 tight end and he consequently tumbled out of the 250. What was noted by analysts from the little they saw of him in person was that Henry needs to gain strength and speed.

Now in the top 250 are eight other tight ends committed to Texas, Texas A&M, Florida, Oregon, Penn State, Alabama, Clemson and USC. Oklahoma tight end commit Austin Stogner also fell in the rankings, out of the 250.

The remaining four Rivals250 Arkansas commits/signees all saw drops. Trey Knox fell 25 spots from 103 to 128, Treylon Burks, who missed a large chunk of his senior season due to injury, dropped two spots to 146, Collin Clay dropped one spot to 176 and K.J. Jefferson, who was a new addition last cycle at no. 248, dropped one spot to 249. The three small drops were likely just due to a few others shifting up in the rankings but Trey Knox has been falling gradually since at one point being a top-40 prospect. Knox is a raw route runner but has a lot of natural ability and the ideal physical attributes for Arkansas's offense.

Some folks might call these drops "Arkansas bias," but the final release takes into account post-season All-American bowl performances and final senior highlight tapes and the majority of Arkansas commits did not play in bowl games, some didn't even put out senior tape, giving the advantage to those whose progress could be seen.

Another Arkansas target, Jalen Catalon, also saw a drop in the rankings. After tearing his ACL and missing his senior season, Catalon dropped to no. 243. He makes his decision between Arkansas, Texas, OU and TCU on Friday at 3:15 P.M.

The drops in the rankings cost Arkansas a total of 51 points in the Rivals team recruiting rankings, if they get Catalon Friday they'll gain 34 points back. They're now ranked 16th in the nation.