The SEC has been by far the most dominant conference when it comes to putting its athletes in the NFL and Arkansas has contributed their fair share of athletes into the count.

Over the last 10 years, 32 Razorbacks have been taken in the NFL Draft. They've had one first round pick, one second round pick, four third round picks, seven fourth round picks, seven fifth round picks, eight sixth round picks and four seventh round picks. Arkansas is in the top half of the SEC over the last decade in draft picks though Florida, Alabama, LSU and Georgia still dominate the top of the conference.

Despite going 2-10 under Chad Morris in his first season, the Hogs still had four players invited to the NFL combine.

Offensive lineman Hjalte Froholdt could follow Ragnow's footsteps as the top-drafted Razorback in his year, he's currently projected to go in the fourth or fifth round. Defensive tackle Armon Watts who had a breakout year in his final season as a Hog is projected to be a fifth round pick. Linebacker Dre Greenlaw is ranked amongst the top 30 linebackers available in this class and is projected to go in rounds five through seven. Cornerback Ryan Pulley did a lot to improve his stock at Arkansas Pro Day but many experts have him projected as a late round or free agent pick up.

On top of the four combine invitees, Arkansas also had nine other former players test and complete drills for scouts at their Pro Day this year including Santos Ramirez, Randy Ramsey, Brian Wallace and more.

Three Razorbacks were invited to the 2018 NFL draft combine but only one of the three was drafted, offensive lineman Frank Ragnow, while running back David Williams, who was not invited, was drafted in the seventh round.

Certain NFL teams are particularly partial to drafting former Razorbacks, but, while interesting, that doesn't really indicate a trend. Curiously enough, despite the connections to the Dallas Cowboys, America's Team hasn't picked up a Hog over the last 10 years. As a matter of fact, the Cowboys have only drafted two Razorbacks dating back to 1938, the most recent being Felix Jones in 2008.

The New England Patriots have drafted five Hogs over the last 10 years: Ryan Mallett, Jake Bequette, AJ Derby, Trey Flowers and Deatrich Wise Jr.