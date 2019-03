The Razorbacks kicked off Spring football in blistering cold temperatures around the 40s. Media members were allowed to observe and film during the first 20 minutes of practice, and while that's not a ton of time, here are my notes:

~ Chad Morris kicked off practice with warm-ups followed by ball security drills for the tight ends and running backs. Morris continues to rock the all-grey off-brand sweatsuit with EVERY written on it, despite the majority of the staff returning to their Nike gear.

~ With Connor Noland prepping to start tomorrow on the mound for Arkansas, Ben Hicks and John Stephen Jones led the quarterbacks through drills, with Hicks going first during drills where quarterbacks went one at a time. Hicks was on point with the majority of passes I watched him throw but missed a deep sideline throw too far outside and a deep ball up the middle to tight end Grayson Gunter. Hicks was vocal with his teammates and with his fellow quarterbacks, making sure they were in the right place.

~ Watching practice intently with offensive analyst Jordan Traylor was Nick Starkel, the A&M grad transfer quarterback who is looking for a new home between Arkansas and Florida State, he was bundled up in some Hog gear.

~ Also taking in practice was Ryan Mallett and Paula Morris, Chad Morris's wife, who is typically in Dallas with their son Chandler.