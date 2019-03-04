The Razorbacks are two practices into spring football already with 12 practices and the Red-White game to go. Check out the full schedule, plus when media will be able to observe and interview:

March 1 - Practice No. 1 (players) March 2 - Practice No. 2 (no availability) March 5 - Practice No. 3 (Chad Morris) March 7 - Practice No. 4 (players) March 9 - Practice No. 5 (Chavis/Craddock/players)*** March 11 - Pro Day + Practice No. 6 (Chad Morris) March 13 - Practice No. 7 (players) March 14-24 - OFF for spring break March 26 - Practice No. 8 (Chad Morris) March 28 - Practice No. 9 (players) March 29 - Practice No. 10 (no availability) March 30 - Practice No. 11 (Chavis/Craddock/players) April 2 - Practice No. 12 (Chad Morris) April 4 - Practice No. 13 (players) April 6 - Spring Game/Practice No. 14 (Chad Morris/players) April 8 - Practice No. 15 (no availability)

