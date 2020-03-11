The Sam Pittman era of Arkansas football is just three months old, but spring football is quickly approaching. It will be the first glimpse of the team under the new leadership.

To help you get ready, HawgBeat is previewing each position group ahead of the first practice on March 16 and even taking a stab at a depth chart projection. Next up in the series is a closer look at the offensive line…

Returning contributors: Myron Cunningham (r-sr.), Ty Clary (sr.), Dalton Wagner (r-jr.), Ricky Stromberg (so.)

Other returners: Kirby Adcock (r-jr.), Shane Clenin (r-jr.), Noah Gatlin (r-so.), Ryan Winkel (r-so.), Brady Latham (r-fr.), Beaux Limmer (r-fr.), Dylan Rathcke (r-fr.), Chibueze Nwanna (r-sr.)

Newcomers: Luke Jones (r-so., eligible for first time), Ray Curry Jr. (fr., 2020 signee), Marcus Henderson (fr., 2020 signee), Jalen St. John (fr., 2020 signee)

Aside from the last two years of quarterback play, no position has endured more criticism than the offensive line since 2016. Contrary to popular belief, though, the unit actually showed a decent amount of improvement last season.

The Razorbacks allowed only 19 sacks, which ranked fifth in the SEC, and had the No. 67 overall unit in the FBS, according to Pro Football Focus.

With four starters returning and Sam Pittman - one of the most respected offensive line coaches in the country - taking over as head coach, there is hope Arkansas will make an even more significant jump at the position in 2020.