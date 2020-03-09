Arkansas 2020 Spring Preview: Quarterbacks
The Sam Pittman era of Arkansas football is just three months old, but spring football is quickly approaching. It will be the first glimpse of the team under the new leadership.
To help you get ready, HawgBeat is previewing each position group ahead of the first practice on March 16 and even taking a stab at a depth chart projection. Next up in the series is a closer look at the quarterbacks…
Returning contributors: KJ Jefferson (r-fr.)
Other returners: John Stephen Jones (r-so.), Jack Lindsey (r-sr.)
Newcomers: Feleipe Franks (grad transfer), Cade Pearson (walk-on transfer), Malik Hornsby (fr. 2020 signee)
The quarterback position for Arkansas going into spring football this year is unique. Unlike for other positions on the team, the presumed starter is not a returning contributor, much like in 2019.
