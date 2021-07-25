 HawgBeat - Arkansas' 2021 roster bolstered by seniors, 'super seniors'
Arkansas' 2021 roster bolstered by seniors, 'super seniors'

Myron Cunningham is one of 11 'super seniors' on Arkansas' 2021 roster.
Myron Cunningham is one of 11 'super seniors' on Arkansas' 2021 roster. (Arkansas Athletics)
Andrew Hutchinson • HawgBeat
Managing Editor
@NWAHutch

Perhaps no team in the SEC will be as old as Arkansas in 2021.

Head coach Sam Pittman touted his team’s 23 seniors at SEC Media Days, which is higher than normal because of the NCAA’s decision to grant an extra year of eligibility and allow seniors to return without counting against the 85-man scholarship limit.

The Razorbacks have 11 “super seniors” - the term Pittman gave players who took advantage of that rule - with the other 12 being traditional seniors. The group of super seniors is highlighted by preseason All-SEC linebacker Grant Morgan and left tackle Myron Cunningham, who represented Arkansas in Hoover, Ala.

“I feel like it will benefit us, especially because we have all the super seniors,” Cunningham said. “It's only bringing back knowledge of the game and experience through what we've played. The only thing we can do is pass it down to the young guys as we keep going throughout the year.”

A lot of teams saw a chunk of their seniors either make the jump to the NFL or move on with their lives. Arkansas had that happen, too, with guys like Feleipe Franks and Jonathan Marshall heading to the professional ranks, but most of them opted to return.

