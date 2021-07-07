Arkansas' 2022 Class: Hogs land 3 in July so far... Who's next?

July can officially be considered a big month for Arkansas recruiting, as three players have committed in the first week.

Tight end Tyrus Washington is the latest pledge, going public with his decision to join the Razorbacks' 2022 class Wednesday afternoon. That came five days after the defensive duo of Jaylen Lewis and Mani Powell announced their commitments.

If things go according to plan, Arkansas could be just getting started. Another top target is set to announce later this month and two others could be on the verge of a decision.

Here's a look at three prospects HawgBeat believes could potentially join the class sooner rather than later...