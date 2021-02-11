HawgBeat - Arkansas 2022 RB Himon picks up first SEC offer

Little Rock running back Joe Himon continues to pick up offers. The junior earned his biggest yet on Thursday from the University of Missouri–his first from the SEC.

In his junior season, Himon rushed for 2,993 yards and 32 touchdowns, which is more yards than the other two top in-state running backs racked up combined.

HawgBeat caught up with Himon at AR Elite media day, shortly after he picked up another big time P5 offer from Miami.

"I really didn't expect them to offer but I had a relationship with offensive coordinator Rhett Lashlee so I guess that's why," Himon said. "Pretty much everyone's been telling me I had a big season and they say as the year goes along I should pick up more offers."

Himon now holds Missouri, Miami, Kansas, Memphis, SMU, New Mexico and more. Despite that group showing interest, the Natural State back said he's not hearing from the in-state Razorbacks at this point.

"I feel good about the group I've got right now," Himon said. "I'm just trying to get more."

At 5-foot-10, Himon's on the shorter side for an SEC back but his 4.4 speed sets him apart, and clearly Missouri's not deterred by the metric.

"I guess (size) is the only thing because my production on the field speaks for itself, that's the only thing I can think of," he said. "I think my biggest strength is speed. I'm faster than everybody else I play."

With the dead period potentially getting extended until potentially the end of May, Himon's focused on creating some meaningful relationships with coaches until visits can occur.

"It's been really tough but you just have to build your relationships stronger without contact."