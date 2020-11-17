HawgBeat - Arkansas 2022 Targets on Twitter

If you like to follow recruiting, and if you're on HawgBeat I assume you do, you know Twitter is essential to keep up with the Razorbacks' latest recruiting activity.

Almost every single recruit is on Twitter and that's where they post their new offers, their visits and where they give a good number of hints about which schools really have their interest.

The Razorbacks have already extended over 240 2022 offers, so using Twitter is the best way to keep track of them all. Of the prospects with offers, just 207 remain undecided through mid November. Three of the committed prospects have call the Hogs–South Carolina offensive lineman Eli Henderson, Greenland, Arkansas defensive lineman JJ Hollingsworth and DeWitt, Arkansas tight end Dax Courtney.

Here are the 10 Twitter lists you need to hit "subscribe" on to keep up with all 2022 offers.

QUARTERBACKS

RUNNING BACKS

TIGHT ENDS

WIDE RECEIVERS

OFFENSIVE LINEMEN

DEFENSIVE TACKLES

DEFENSIVE ENDS

LINEBACKERS

DEFENSIVE BACKS

ATHLETES

It's too early to tell who the Razorbacks have at the top of the board and which prospects have the Hogs very high on their list in return, but we're putting the pieces together day by day. Stay locked on HawgBeat as the class comes together.

